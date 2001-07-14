SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at The JP Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to speak at the JP Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:20am ET. The conference will be at The Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005971/en/