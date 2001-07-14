DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical transportation solutions, announced today that CEO Stan Vashovsky and CFO Andre Oberholzer will present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17 at 2:15PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.docgo.com%2F.

