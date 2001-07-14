Weave Named to Inc. Magazine's Vet100 List

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been named to the second annual Vet100+list—a compilation of the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-run businesses. In partnership with Inc. Magazine, Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) created the Vet100 list to honor and celebrate high-growth successful businesses under veteran leadership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005364/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Prior to joining Weave as CEO, Roy Banks served in various leadership roles at high-growth companies in the Utah community, and is a proud veteran of the United States Navy where he served as a Petty Officer 2nd Class: software engineer for five years.

“It’s an honor to be named among such highly-esteemed businesses, and I’m grateful to the organizers that a recognition of veteran CEOs exists,” said Weave CEO, Roy Banks. “I’m forever indebted to the U.S. Navy for the lessons I learned that have enabled me to succeed in business. Weave continues to grow at an accelerated pace highlighted by a large market opportunity and our customer obsession. It's a true privilege to inherit the legacy of our founders and lead this talented company, and I’m hopeful we will see more veteran-owned and operated companies join us in the public markets for years to come.”

Roy became the only Black CEO of a Utah tech Unicorn when he joined Weave in December 2020 and shortly after he led the company through its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on Veteran’s Day in 2021. With an A+ on Comparably, Roy is rated among the top 5% of CEOs of similar-sized companies. Weave is on a mission to help small businesses unify, modernize, and personalize every customer interaction.

With recent recognition from Utah Business magazine as a Best Companies to Work For, a leader in four different categories on G2’s Spring 2022 Report, and a Top Performing Company by Y Combinator, Weave continues to grow its customer base. Weave is well known for its people-first culture and benefits. In Weave’s new six-story headquarters in the heart of Silicon Slopes, employees can enjoy a free salon, onsite gym, and company lunches. For more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities, visit our+Careers+page.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F.

About Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the US and globally. And we help ease the transition after service back into communities for service members, veterans and their families as well as prepare them for successful careers and business ownership. We've supported over 170,000 to date. It's our mission to support theirs. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow the IVMF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005364/en/