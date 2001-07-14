Lakewood Township, NJ, Announces New Bill Pay Kiosks with CityBase

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, today announced a new engagement with the Township of Lakewood, NJ. Lakewood will introduce new kiosk bill payment machines to support in-person payments for various municipal bills. CityBase is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

Lakewood Township will introduce the three self-service+payment+kiosks at their Municipal Building (231 Third Street Lakewood, NJ 08701), including two that offer 24/7 service. Residents will have the option to pay property and excise taxes on the kiosks using cash, checks, and credit/debit cards. Transactions will be free for customers paying by cash and check. Lakewood used federal funding to purchase the new accessible payment technology.

“Lakewood is introducing these kiosks to significantly improve convenience for customers who pay their Township bills in person. The CityBase payment kiosks will make it much faster for customers to make payments, even outside our regular business hours. It will also remove the need for our staff to handle cash, which will improve the security of our lobbies and eliminate human error,” said Patrick Donnelly, Municipal Manager of Lakewood Township. “The CityBase cloud-based payment solution integrates with our existing billing system, allowing for easier revenue collection and reconciliation.”

“Lakewood Township has taken a commendable step to improve convenience and equal access for residents to meet financial obligations and stay in good standing. Soon, Lakewood residents will have an open access point to their city government no matter the time of day, payment method, or bank account status,” said Mike Duffy, CEO and founder of CityBase. “Lakewood’s kiosk initiative shows its leadership in adopting the most modern tools for local government, and a strong commitment to meeting the varied needs of its entire community.”

About CityBase

CityBase makes government and utility technology that modernizes and unifies the way people find, apply, and pay for services. More than 100 government agencies, utilities, cities, and counties use CityBase technology to provide hassle-free payments and digital services to their customers and staff. CityBase integrates payment functionality, business processes, and communications onto a central, cloud-based platform that consumers can access through the web, mobile, kiosk, or point of sale. Learn more at+thecitybase.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non- financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

