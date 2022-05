Duos Technologies Group Sets First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Monday, May 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc.("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT) through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of vision based analytical technology solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued via press release prior to the call.

Duos management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 866-682-6100

International dial-in: 862-298-0702

Confirmation: 13729982

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. An operator will register your name and organization.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live via telephone and available for online replay via the investor section of the Company's website here.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision-based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving vehicles including trains and trucks through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, information regarding the anticipated dates for the earnings call and release of financial results prior to the earnings call. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

CONTACTS:

Corporate

Fei Kwong, Director, Corporate Communications

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT)

904-652-1625

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE: Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700686/Duos-Technologies-Group-Sets-First-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Call-for-Monday-May-16-2022-at-430-PM-ET