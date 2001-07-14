Asana Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for the Fifth Year in a Row

For the fifth year in a row, Asana%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE:ASAN) has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2022. This year, the award recognizes Asana for excelling in creating an exceptional company culture that unites its hybrid workforce across teams and time zones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005078/en/

This year's award recognizes Asana for excelling in creating an exceptional company culture that unites its hybrid workforce across teams and time zones. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Being recognized as a Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine for the fifth consecutive year is a tremendous honor,” said Sonja Gittens Ottley, Head of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, Asana. “With more than 70% of our employees hired and onboarded remotely in the past two years, we’ve heavily invested in virtual community-building efforts to ensure that our teams feel supported and connected to each other. As we enter the next phase of hybrid work across our global offices, we’re inspired to continue building a best-in-class product and culture that drives connection, inclusion and transparency for both our employees and customers.”

Inc. selected the 475+final+honorees after collecting data from thousands of submissions. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 119,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005078/en/