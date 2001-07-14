Taoglas Waste Technologies and TELUS Team up to Deliver Smarter Waste Management Solutions and Services

WasteExpo—Taoglas+Waste+Technologies+%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E, the leading smart waste management Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company, to improve lives and enhance efficiency and sustainability within communities through the use of cutting-edge smart waste management. The collaboration will combine TELUS Smart City solutions with the Taoglas Waste InsightsTM software platform, allowing for cities to vastly enhance the operation of waste management systems.

According to the World Bank Group*, over two billion tons of municipal solid waste is being produced every year, with over one third being mismanaged through open dumping or burning. Forecasts indicate an increase in solid waste of 70 percent over the coming years and unless there is a change to how waste management is done, this global waste crisis will become much worse.

In collaboration with TELUS, Taoglas Waste Insights addresses this significant challenge in a number of ways:

By tracking and analyzing the movement of waste with sensors and a variety of deep insights and analytics, greater efficiencies and sustainability improvements can be achieved.

Operational and infrastructure savings can be realized by reducing the number of vehicles, waste bins, as well as fuel and service costs.

Environmental improvements can be achieved by reducing CO2 emissions and overflowing bins, as well reducing noise levels and fuel consumption.

Commenting on the initiative, Marshall Berkin, Vice-president, Industry Solutions, TELUS Business Solutions said, “Our Smart City solutions help cities operate more efficiently, and waste management systems can be significantly improved with these innovative technologies. We are pleased to team up with Taoglas Waste Technologies to provide smart waste solutions across Canada, which present practical commercial benefits, and, more importantly, make a lasting positive impact on the environment.”

Leveraging technology to improve the flow of information, TELUS drives better outcomes for people and businesses in our communities, from enhanced public safety and sustainability to vastly optimized operations with people-first solutions.

Taoglas Waste Technologies SVP and GM, Leon Hayes commented, “We are delighted to be working with TELUS on our combined vision of empowering smart city managers with innovative technologies to improve the lives of all citizens. The collaboration makes perfect sense as we bring together a complementary set of skills and experience in connectivity, waste management, as well as hardware and software design expertise.”

To find out more information about Taoglas Waste Technologies, visit our booth at WasteExpo #3709 or schedule a demonstration of the platform by contacting our regional sales team.

For more details about TELUS Smart City solutions, please visit telus.com%2Fsmartcity.

* https%3A%2F%2Fopenknowledge.worldbank.org%2Fhandle%2F10986%2F30317

