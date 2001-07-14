Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, Releases Updated Investor Presentation

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) (“Flexsteel” or the “Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States, today announced that Jerry Dittmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company LLC Microcap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for viewing 90 days following the event. Registration and viewing are available at: https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_xdQ8SlZVQSiCH5JDmdMyqg.

Additionally, the Company today posted an updated investor presentation on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.flexsteel.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-and-presentations. The presentation outlines key elements of the Corporation’s business model, investment thesis, growth strategies, and financial objectives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006269/en/