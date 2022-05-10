HLTH announces collaboration with Mercer on New Employer Experience at HLTH 2022

PR Newswire

Dedicated activities for Employers allows for personalized innovation experience and engagement with other stakeholders across the health ecosystem

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH , the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, and Mercer , a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, unlocking real health and well-being, and a business of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC), announced today a brand new " Employer Experience " taking place at HLTH 2022. Based on the success of the inaugural Employer Program at HLTH 2019, and their continued collaboration over the years, attendees at HLTH 2022 will have the ability to personalize their innovation experience and engage with fellow employers, as well as with payers, providers, startups, investors, associations, policymakers, life sciences and the patient community.

The Employer Experience at HLTH 2022 will be interwoven throughout the entire event and convene employers at various times to take part in specialty curated content with C-suite panels and deep-dive discussions with leading industry speakers. The key themes of the program will focus on value – quality, access, and cost – influenced by the changing benefits landscape, a shift in focus towards prevention and wellness, digital health innovations, and health disparities.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and recent societal crises have once again clearly demonstrated how integral employers are to changing the status quo and further transforming the US healthcare system," said Ed Lehman, Mercer's US Health Leader. "From telemedicine to digital health apps, from gender-specific needs to racial equity, from financial well-being to mental health support, by attending HLTH 2022, employers can engage with other stakeholders and peers in order to lead deep, systemic change."

"Our relationship with Mercer has allowed us to give employers a unique opportunity to network with people from across the entire health ecosystem in one place— they are no longer in an echo chamber amongst themselves," said Jonathan Weiner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HLTH. "Employers are able to view the latest health innovations that will add value to and attract top talent to their organization in an engaging and efficient way."

HLTH 2022 takes place November 13-16, 2022. Employers can register here or qualify to attend free of charge (including a travel stipend) through the Hosted Buyer Program , a curated marketplace of health buyers and solution providers designed for senior executives and decision-makers to evaluate digital health solutions as potential partners for their organizations. Members of the media are also encouraged to attend and can apply for a media pass here .

About HLTH

HLTH (pronounced "health") is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a better health ecosystem.

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer's approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 83,000 colleagues and annual revenue of approximately $20 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh , Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman , Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com . Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hlth-announces-collaboration-with-mercer-on-new-employer-experience-at-hlth-2022-301544292.html

SOURCE HLTH