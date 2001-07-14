Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (

NYSE:TRN, Financial) has declared a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 233rd consecutively paid dividend, is payable July 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on July 15, 2022.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

