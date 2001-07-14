Baxter to Host 2022 Investor Conference

Baxter International Inc. ( NYSE:BAX, Financial), a global medtech leader, will host an investor conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Glenview, Ill. Chairman and CEO Joe Almeida and other members of Baxter's management team will provide a closer look at the company’s growth strategy, innovation pipeline and longer term financial outlook. The investor conference will feature an innovation hall displaying product and therapy advancements from Baxter’s pipeline beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT and will again be available following the conclusion of the formal presentations. Presentations by members of the Baxter management team will commence at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The meeting and accompanying slides will be webcast live by Q4 Inc. and will be accessible from Baxter’s corporate website at: www.baxter.com. To participate in either in person or via Webcast please follow this link https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3759007%2FB8AF902BE0A0CEF4BB9D52CDD5988048 to register and receive the details for the event.

The meeting will be recorded by Baxter as copyrighted material and cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005992/en/