Lattice to Host Virtual Seminar on Cyber Resiliency for Firmware Protections and Supply Chain Security

Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will host its virtual security seminar about the challenges, opportunities, and latest programmable logic solutions when designing products that are cyber resilient at the firmware level.

During the seminar, security experts from Lattice and AMI will explore the cyberattack threat and risk landscape, as well as the latest security techniques and solutions – with a special spotlight on the importance of Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) in servers.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor and AMI

What: Cyber Resiliency for Firmware Protections and Supply Chain Security

When: Monday, June 6, at 4-6 p.m. PDT

Where: Lattice+Security+Seminar (Advance registration is required)

Lattice Security Seminars are a quarterly webinar series launched in 2021 to discuss the latest cybersecurity trends and solutions across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Archived versions of previous Lattice Security Seminars can be accessed here.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005156/en/