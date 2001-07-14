Agilysys to Participate in 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Agilysys%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced it will be participating in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference to be held virtually on May 18 and May 19, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET on both days.

Agilysys Chief Financial Officer, Dave Wood, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts Wednesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 19, 2022. Requests for one-on-one meetings are handled directly through the Needham Technology & Media Conference organizers.

Agilysys will release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year results Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the day prior to the start of the virtual conference. Investor presentation materials will be available via the Agilysys+Investor+Relations+page immediately before the conference begins on Wednesday.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the hospitality industry, including point-of-sale+%28POS%29%2C property+management+%28PMS%29%2C inventory+and+procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is also known for its world class customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all its longstanding trusted software solutions. Many of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and India, with headquarters located in Alpharetta, Ga.

