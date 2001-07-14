DermTech Reinforces Longstanding Mission to Help Reduce Melanoma Deaths, Aligning with the Biden Administration's Renewed 'Cancer Moonshot' Program

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its commendation and support for the Biden Administration’s reignited Cancer+Moonshot program, developed to accelerate the rate of progress against cancer. Recognizing that detecting and diagnosing cancer earlier can pave the way for more effective treatment options, the program outlines specific goals including increased access to cancer screenings and improved patient support.

The renewed Cancer Moonshot program aligns with two of DermTech’s core objectives: to improve access to high-quality dermatologic care and to use precision genomics to help eliminate deaths from melanoma, one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer. Undetected or undertreated melanoma has a survival rate of only 27%, as current treatments can be ineffective at combating later-stage disease; however, if detected early, the five-year survival rate can be as high as 99%.

Since early detection and treatment are critical in beating melanoma, improving access to dermatologic care and cancer screenings is of the utmost importance.

Additionally, the traditional pathway for diagnosis often involves doctors relying on the appearance of a mole, both clinically and under the microscope, to determine its likelihood of being malignant. This generally requires an in-person specialty physician visit, which can be difficult to obtain for individuals with financial or geographical barriers to care. Further, the earliest stages of melanoma can be difficult to diagnose by biopsy and misdiagnosed melanoma could lead to unnecessary surgeries.

The reliable and patient-friendly DermTech Melanoma Test enhances early melanoma detection by accurately ruling out the disease. It uses a non-invasive Smart Sticker™ to gently lift skin cells from the surface of the skin, which are tested for the presence of genomic markers associated with melanoma at DermTech’s laboratory. Patients can access the DermTech Melanoma Test at dermatologists’ offices, through certain primary care providers or remotely via telehealth in 44 states.

“Since our inception, we’ve been focused on addressing one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer,” said John Dobak, MD, CEO of DermTech. “We aim to make accurate, early melanoma detection as attainable and simple as possible. We believe no one should have to die from melanoma and applaud the Biden Administration’s support of this mission with the ‘Cancer Moonshot’ program. Together, we will accelerate the fight against cancer.”

For additional information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdermtech.com%2F.

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using our Smart StickersTM. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.com.

