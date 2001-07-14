Newrez Partners with One Tree Planted to Plant 10,000 Trees

In honor of Earth Day, Newrez LLC (“Newrez,” the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, recently concluded its second annual campaign to make a positive impact on the environment by planting 10,000 trees.

The Company’s weeklong campaign asked customers to make the more sustainable swap from paper to paperless statements, pledging to plant at least one tree for each customer who decided to opt for paperless billing.

“We believe it is important to invest in the sustainability of the communities in which we live,” said Baron Silverstein, president of Newrez. ”By championing such initiatives and encouraging small changes that yield a better impact for the environment, such as paperless billing, we are able to engage our customers and reduce our carbon footprint with their help.”

Working with One Tree Planted, a global nonprofit organization focused on global reforestation, Newrez is planting 10,000 new trees as a result of the campaign. Each tree planted not only symbolizes a unified effort between Newrez and its customers to help the environment, but further contributes to One Tree Planted’s vision to restore forests, create habitat for biodiversity, and make a positive social impact around the world.

“We are proud to partner with Newrez, which is dedicated to making a positive impact and reducing the carbon footprint of their thousands of customers,” says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. “With their generous support of planting 10,000 trees, we are restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact around the world."

About Newrez

Newrez is a leading mortgage company that combines mortgage origination and servicing to provide a customer-first journey and help our customers make smart moves throughout the lifetime of their mortgage loans. Differentiated by its origination platform, the Company provides customers with unparalleled lending options to purchase and refinance. Its servicing business services loans on behalf of Newrez customers and includes third-party servicing brand, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Founded in 2008, Newrez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and is a member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family.

