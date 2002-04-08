Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.



About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company® and Duck Head® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.