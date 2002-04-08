Ambarella Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call to be Held May 31, 2022

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. ( AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced it will hold its first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 31st at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.

Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial 760-666-4834. A webcast of the conference call will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and central processing systems to extract valuable data from high-resolution video and radar streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
Corporate Development
408-636-2310
[email protected]

