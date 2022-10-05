Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC

RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 254 stocks valued at a total of $1,686,000,000. The top holdings were BND(9.65%), AGG(9.65%), and SPAB(9.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RATIONAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 5,842,700 shares in ARCA:SPAB, giving the stock a 9.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.42 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.53 per share and a market cap of $6,399,043,000. The stock has returned -9.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 2,868,290-share investment in ARCA:SCHZ. Previously, the stock had a 9.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.75 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.21 per share and a market cap of $7,703,958,000. The stock has returned -9.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,937,507 shares in ARCA:AMLP, giving the stock a 6.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.5 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $37.55 per share and a market cap of $6,407,247,000. The stock has returned 19.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.81.

The guru sold out of their 2,803,049-share investment in ARCA:MLPA. Previously, the stock had a 6.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.68 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Global X MLP ETF traded for a price of $38.89 per share and a market cap of $1,168,204,000. The stock has returned 14.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

The guru established a new position worth 1,082,384 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 4.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.94 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $70.8 per share and a market cap of $15,545,556,000. The stock has returned 11.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

