Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of WRAPMANAGER INC

WRAPMANAGER INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

703 MARKET ST STE 1800 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 292 stocks valued at a total of $373,000,000. The top holdings were SPAB(4.40%), SPIB(3.50%), and ACWV(2.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WRAPMANAGER INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 79,563-share investment in ARCA:SCHZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.75 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.21 per share and a market cap of $7,703,958,000. The stock has returned -9.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 15,072-share investment in NAS:IUSG. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.71 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $88.74 per share and a market cap of $10,750,850,000. The stock has returned -8.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a price-book ratio of 7.67.

The guru sold out of their 40,803-share investment in ARCA:SPYD. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.54 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $42.57 per share and a market cap of $6,638,792,000. The stock has returned 6.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

During the quarter, WRAPMANAGER INC bought 13,015 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 39,478. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.17.

On 05/10/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $89 per share and a market cap of $14,809,600,000. The stock has returned -17.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WRAPMANAGER INC bought 44,517 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 590,660. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.42.

On 05/10/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.53 per share and a market cap of $6,399,043,000. The stock has returned -9.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.