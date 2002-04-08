Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, : HBM) today announced that each of the eleven individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

DirectorNumber of
Votes FOR		Number of Votes
Withheld		Percentage of Votes
FOR
Carol T. Banducci188,653,121698,37299.63%
Igor A. Gonzales188,648,494702,99899.63%
Richard Howes187,932,6601,418,83299.25%
Sarah B. Kavanagh187,443,5781,907,91598.99%
Carin S. Knickel185,910,0853,441,40898.18%
Peter Kukielski188,889,364462,12899.76%
George E. Lafond188,679,056672,43799.65%
Stephen A. Lang176,053,78913,297,70492.98%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla188,706,763644,73099.66%
Colin Osborne188,873,199478,29399.75%
David Smith149,837,44139,514,05179.13%

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, : HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), zinc metal and silver/gold doré. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
[email protected]

