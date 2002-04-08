argenx announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders





May 10, 2022

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held today at 10:00 a.m. CEST, were duly passed.

As part of the approved resolutions:

The company's annual report and annual accounts for the financial year ending December 31, 2021, were approved;

The advisory vote on the company's remuneration report for the financial year ending December 31, 2021, was passed;

Tim Van Hauwermeiren has been re-appointed as executive director to the Board of Directors for a term of four (4) years;

Peter Verhaeghe has been re-appointed as non-executive director to the Board of Directors for a term of two (2) years;

Jim Daly has been re-appointed as non-executive director to the Board of Directors for a term of four (4) years;

Werner Lanthaler has been re-appointed as non-executive director to the Board of Directors for a term of two (2) years;

The Board of Directors was authorized to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for shares in the share capital of the company for up to 10% of the outstanding share capital at the date of the meeting and for a period of 18 months from the meeting;

The proposed amendments to the articles of association have been approved; and

Deloitte Accountants B.V. has been appointed as the Company's auditor for the 2022 financial year.





The results of the votes and all documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting will be available on the Company’s website at www.argenx.com/investors/shareholder-meetings.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S. and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk

[email protected]

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco

[email protected]