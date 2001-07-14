Chemtrade Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced results for matters voted on at the Fund’s Annual Meeting of Unitholders held virtually in Toronto on May 10, 2022. A total of 28,776,370 Units, or 27.55% of the Fund’s issued and outstanding Units as at the Record Date, were voted in connection with the annual meeting.

Election of Trustees

On a vote by ballot, all nominees listed in the management information circular for the Annual Meeting, were elected as Trustees of the Fund. Detailed results of the vote for the election of Trustees are set out below:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lucio Di Clemente 22,020,630 78.29% 6,106,993 21.71% Daniella Dimitrov 25,838,956 91.86% 2,288,667 8.14% Luc Doyon 27,098,273 96.34% 1,029,350 3.66% Emily Moore 26,749,311 95.10% 1,378,312 4.90% Douglas Muzyka 26,943,912 95.79% 1,183,711 4.21% Katherine Rethy 26,866,800 95.52% 1,260,823 4.48% Scott Rook 27,452,761 97.60% 674,862 2.40%

Following the meeting, Douglas Muzyka replaced Lorie Waisberg as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Fund.

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, Unitholders approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Fund and authorized the Trustees to fix the auditors’ remuneration:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 27,233,390 94.65% 1,538,187 5.35%

Vote Regarding Approach to Executive Compensation (Say on Pay)

On a non-binding advisory vote by ballot, Unitholders voted in favour of the Fund’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 25,285,230 89.89% 2,842,393 10.11%

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

