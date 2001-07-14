Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Chemtrade Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced results for matters voted on at the Fund’s Annual Meeting of Unitholders held virtually in Toronto on May 10, 2022. A total of 28,776,370 Units, or 27.55% of the Fund’s issued and outstanding Units as at the Record Date, were voted in connection with the annual meeting.

Election of Trustees
On a vote by ballot, all nominees listed in the management information circular for the Annual Meeting, were elected as Trustees of the Fund. Detailed results of the vote for the election of Trustees are set out below:

Nominees

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Lucio Di Clemente

22,020,630

78.29%

6,106,993

21.71%

Daniella Dimitrov

25,838,956

91.86%

2,288,667

8.14%

Luc Doyon

27,098,273

96.34%

1,029,350

3.66%

Emily Moore

26,749,311

95.10%

1,378,312

4.90%

Douglas Muzyka

26,943,912

95.79%

1,183,711

4.21%

Katherine Rethy

26,866,800

95.52%

1,260,823

4.48%

Scott Rook

27,452,761

97.60%

674,862

2.40%

Following the meeting, Douglas Muzyka replaced Lorie Waisberg as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Fund.

Appointment of Auditors
On a vote by ballot, Unitholders approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Fund and authorized the Trustees to fix the auditors’ remuneration:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

27,233,390

94.65%

1,538,187

5.35%

Vote Regarding Approach to Executive Compensation (Say on Pay)
On a non-binding advisory vote by ballot, Unitholders voted in favour of the Fund’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular.

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

25,285,230

89.89%

2,842,393

10.11%

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220510006470r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006470/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus