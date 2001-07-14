Superior Plus Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior” or the “Corporation”) ( TSX:SPB, Financial) held its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 10, 2022 virtually (the “Meeting”). Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Superior is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.

A total of 102,670,859 Common Shares of the Corporation and 30,002,837 Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares representing approximately 64.39% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The nine director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxies and in person votes were received from holders of Common Shares and Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares (collectively, “Securityholders”) as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage Catherine M. Best 115,119,755 87.01 17,180,392 12.99 Eugene V.N. Bissell 131,877,197 99.68 422,950 0.32 Richard C. Bradeen 131,885,892 99.69 414,255 0.31 Luc Desjardins 130,342,569 98.52 1,957,578 1.48 Patrick E. Gottschalk 131,910,839 99.71 389,308 0.29 Douglas J. Harrison 131,827,716 99.64 472,431 0.36 Mary B. Jordan 128,582,925 97.19 3,717,222 2.81 Angelo R. Rufino 129,315,916 97.74 2,984,231 2.26 David P. Smith 123,038,149 93.00 9,261,998 7.00

Securityholders approved resolutions appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's auditors and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation with approximately 99.82% and 98.31% approval of the votes attached to all outstanding shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, respectively.

About the Corporation

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 890,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Capital Markets, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected], Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006488/en/