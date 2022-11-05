Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Charles Brandes

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and former chairman of Brandes Investment Partners. He started the firm in 1974. Before retiring in 2018, he managed multiple portfolios, including the U.S. Equity and Global Equity Funds. He is the author of the book, “Value Investing Today.”

As a leading investment advisory firm specializing in managing a variety of global equity and fixed-income assets for investors worldwide, Brandes was among the first investment firms to invest globally using a value approach.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 158 stocks valued at a total of $4,660,000,000. The top holdings were ERJ(5.17%), CX(3.55%), and WFC(3.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 600,173-share investment in NYSE:FMX. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.85 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $69.79 per share and a market cap of $124,861,987,000. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 149.15, a price-book ratio of 9.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.41 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) bought 4,793,422 shares of NYSE:FTI for a total holding of 9,487,922. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.98.

On 05/11/2022, TechnipFMC PLC traded for a price of $6.9 per share and a market cap of $3,120,261,000. The stock has returned -20.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TechnipFMC PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:IXUS by 474,225 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.83.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $59.07 per share and a market cap of $27,426,201,000. The stock has returned -18.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.72.

The guru established a new position worth 615,892 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.74 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $54.94 per share and a market cap of $207,900,965,000. The stock has returned 36.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) bought 595,552 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 2,042,824. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.19.

On 05/11/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $40.3 per share and a market cap of $180,544,594,000. The stock has returned -29.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

