Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of RWWM, Inc.

RWWM, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $893,000,000. The top holdings were BABA(33.29%), XOM(15.36%), and WFC(12.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RWWM, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RWWM, Inc. bought 1,722,049 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 2,733,556. The trade had a 20.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 05/11/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $84.57 per share and a market cap of $227,281,875,000. The stock has returned -62.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

RWWM, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 1,092,929 shares. The trade had a 8.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 05/11/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $85.02 per share and a market cap of $359,266,783,000. The stock has returned 40.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 70.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

RWWM, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 399,597 shares. The trade had a 6.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.38.

On 05/11/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $129.13 per share and a market cap of $116,144,082,000. The stock has returned 1.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-book ratio of 6.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

RWWM, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 272,415 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.63.

On 05/11/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $43.08 per share and a market cap of $163,288,374,000. The stock has returned -3.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

RWWM, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 18,376 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/11/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $269.5 per share and a market cap of $2,015,599,431,000. The stock has returned 5.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-book ratio of 12.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.00 and a price-sales ratio of 10.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

