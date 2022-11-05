Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.

PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $391,000,000. The top holdings were PFMT(12.29%), CVEO(4.75%), and NATR(4.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 11,000 shares in ARCA:MDY, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $485.56 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $435.78 per share and a market cap of $17,570,650,000. The stock has returned -12.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:EDU by 2,712,477 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.62.

On 05/11/2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc traded for a price of $9.94 per share and a market cap of $1,976,051,000. The stock has returned -93.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 79,000 shares in NAS:GDEN, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.12 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Golden Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $43.79 per share and a market cap of $1,269,058,000. The stock has returned 1.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golden Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. bought 1,471,659 shares of NAS:PFMT for a total holding of 15,454,704. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.36.

On 05/11/2022, Performant Financial Corp traded for a price of $2.31 per share and a market cap of $168,962,000. The stock has returned -5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Performant Financial Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The guru sold out of their 626,393-share investment in NAS:MTRX. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.55 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Matrix Service Co traded for a price of $5.43 per share and a market cap of $145,433,000. The stock has returned -53.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Matrix Service Co has a price-book ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

