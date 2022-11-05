Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of American Investment Services, Inc.

American Investment Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $455,000,000. The top holdings were VUG(7.76%), GLDM(7.32%), and DFUS(6.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Investment Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

American Investment Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GLDM by 868,671 shares. The trade had a 3.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.34.

On 05/11/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $36.48 per share and a market cap of $5,174,688,000. The stock has returned 1.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, American Investment Services, Inc. bought 218,130 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 340,260. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.64 per share and a market cap of $19,985,240,000. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

During the quarter, American Investment Services, Inc. bought 48,064 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 72,934. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.51 per share and a market cap of $2,500,772,315,000. The stock has returned 17.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-book ratio of 37.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, American Investment Services, Inc. bought 2,214 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 2,307. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/11/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2291.69 per share and a market cap of $1,505,069,987,000. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,455 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2715.99 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2287.9 per share and a market cap of $1,510,233,300,000. The stock has returned -4.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-book ratio of 5.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

