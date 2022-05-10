BrainChip Launches AI Enablement Program

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial)( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, today announced a three-tier AI Enablement Program to support customers seeking to deploy edge AI/ML to improve and differentiate their products. The AI Enablement Program delivers working prototypes that demonstrate on-chip, in device AI inference and learning.

AI/ML projects can be complex, requiring expertise, financial commitment, and time. With the launch of the AI Enablement Program, BrainChip provides turn-key support, from collaborative identification of device AI use cases to sensor and model integration, running on Akida hardware. The Basic Prototype demonstrates inference and learning with one AI model, while the Function Solution, integrates sensors with multiple models, demonstrating "sensor fusion".

From Basic to Functioning:

Basic Prototype - provides one production-ready standard model to handle existing basic use cases, such as keyword spotting, camera object detection, taste modality, vibration, etc. Customers at this level will receive assistance demonstrating capabilities of their AI solutions.

Advanced Prototype - delivers one custom model design and technical support through a complete working prototype, to facilitate unique object detection, such as vibration analysis in vehicles, facial recognition that initiates functionality of a product, voice control that supports custom functions, and much more.

Functioning Prototype - delivers two custom performative designs and/or multifunctional AI/ML, such as identifying both visual and audio components for more complex models, commands, and advanced product capabilities.

Program participants secure support and attention from AI/ML specialists, research scientists, and other professionals to implement the BrainChip neural network accelerator IP for incremental learning and high-speed inference as part of any chip maker's platform.

"BrainChip's AI Enablement Program ensures a simple, singular path to excellence in deploying edge AI/ML so our customers can overcome barriers and accelerate time to market," said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO. "The program's three distinct options for design, development and support levels meet the needs of organizations developing next-generation products, from prototype to production."

Those interested in learning more about BrainChip's AI Enablement Program can visit brainchip.com/ai-enablement.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial), ( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial), (ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI close to the sensor is the future for customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

