Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC

BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 605 stocks valued at a total of $5,075,000,000. The top holdings were DFAC(18.42%), DFAT(10.75%), and DFIV(6.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC bought 410,039 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 678,577. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.42.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $88.31 per share and a market cap of $39,125,746,000. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC bought 452,868 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 1,176,579. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.14.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.19 per share and a market cap of $36,771,699,000. The stock has returned -5.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 82,460 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $197.65 per share and a market cap of $534,904,818,000. The stock has returned -38.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC bought 190,606 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 400,269. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.3.

On 05/11/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $119.6 per share and a market cap of $9,843,080,000. The stock has returned -8.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 185,423 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.99.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.12 per share and a market cap of $12,394,055,000. The stock has returned -10.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

