Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Announces its Upcoming Monthly Distributions

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund ( NYSE:TEAF, Financial) announced its monthly distribution of $0.09 per share.

Upcoming distribution dates and amounts

TEAF (CUSIP: 27901F109) monthly distributions are payable on June 30, 2022, July 29, 2022, and August 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on the respective dates of June 23, 2022, July 22, 2022, and August 24, 2022.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TEAF is estimated to be approximately 90 to 100% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital. For tax purposes, the characterization will not be made until determination of earnings and profits after year end.

Register for Upcoming Webinar

Please register for an upcoming webinar that will feature an update on the sustainable listed infrastructure assets in the fund with respect to the current market environment, as well as an update and outlook on the other sectors in the fund.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:00am ET/10:00am CT

Click here to register.

For additional information on this fund, please visit https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund's sub-adviser.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact Information

For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or [email protected]

SOURCE: Ecofin

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700843/Ecofin-Sustainable-and-Social-Impact-Term-Fund-TEAF-Announces-its-Upcoming-Monthly-Distributions



