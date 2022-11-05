Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI

FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

901 WILSHIRE DRIVE TROY, MI 48084

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $908,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(24.11%), BX(7.15%), and AMZN(7.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI bought 1,230 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 19,746. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/11/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2177.18 per share and a market cap of $1,107,576,058,000. The stock has returned -33.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 8.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI reduced their investment in NAS:SPLK by 29,243 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.34.

On 05/11/2022, Splunk Inc traded for a price of $94.89 per share and a market cap of $15,271,275,000. The stock has returned -23.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Splunk Inc has a price-book ratio of 67.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.97 and a price-sales ratio of 5.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 6,600 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $354.77 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $300.76 per share and a market cap of $164,034,504,000. The stock has returned -10.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a price-book ratio of 7.65.

During the quarter, FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI bought 156,376 shares of NYSE:TWI for a total holding of 2,692,201. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.67.

On 05/11/2022, Titan International Inc traded for a price of $15.19 per share and a market cap of $951,758,000. The stock has returned 33.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Titan International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-book ratio of 3.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI bought 12,900 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 50,301. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.79.

On 05/11/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $107.68 per share and a market cap of $196,045,806,000. The stock has returned -42.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 64.09, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

