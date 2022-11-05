Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Guild Investment Management, Inc.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $98,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(7.47%), GDX(6.16%), and PHYS(5.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Guild Investment Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 37,322-share investment in NYSE:ABBV. Previously, the stock had a 5.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.09 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $152.09 per share and a market cap of $268,759,772,000. The stock has returned 35.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-book ratio of 16.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 44,340-share investment in NYSE:CVS. Previously, the stock had a 4.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.03 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $98.16 per share and a market cap of $128,718,100,000. The stock has returned 18.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 40,660 shares in ARCA:EWY, giving the stock a 2.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.57 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF traded for a price of $64.3 per share and a market cap of $3,613,660,000. The stock has returned -30.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.04.

During the quarter, Guild Investment Management, Inc. bought 42,940 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 61,590. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.89.

On 05/11/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $48.75 per share and a market cap of $94,667,626,000. The stock has returned -30.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-book ratio of 0.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 79,200 shares in NAS:FTGC, giving the stock a 2.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.24 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $28.15 per share and a market cap of $4,550,542,000. The stock has returned 28.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

