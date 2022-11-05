Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

80 SOUTH 8TH STREET MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55402

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $880,000,000. The top holdings were NEM(5.29%), FDX(5.16%), and QCOM(4.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 289,525 shares in NAS:IIVI, giving the stock a 2.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.14 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, II-VI Inc traded for a price of $63.05 per share and a market cap of $6,704,368,000. The stock has returned -5.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, II-VI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 196,439-share investment in NYSE:MSGE. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.3 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp traded for a price of $61.49 per share and a market cap of $2,103,430,000. The stock has returned -31.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

During the quarter, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC bought 52,257 shares of NAS:PETQ for a total holding of 1,085,776. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.98.

On 05/11/2022, PetIQ Inc traded for a price of $16.1 per share and a market cap of $475,317,000. The stock has returned -61.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PetIQ Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SPG by 6,539 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.65.

On 05/11/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $119.07 per share and a market cap of $39,096,669,000. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-book ratio of 11.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 7.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NWL by 36,661 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.17.

On 05/11/2022, Newell Brands Inc traded for a price of $22.62 per share and a market cap of $9,353,371,000. The stock has returned -13.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newell Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

