Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Glaxis Capital Management, LLC

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

443 JOHN RINGLING BLVD, SUITE G SARASOTA, FL 34236

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $71,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(39.07%), MDY(10.85%), and MCHP(5.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Glaxis Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 61,240 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 39.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.05 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $399.09 per share and a market cap of $358,634,248,000. The stock has returned -4.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 84,466-share investment in ARCA:XLE. Previously, the stock had a 12.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.71 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $76.75 per share and a market cap of $36,918,284,000. The stock has returned 48.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

The guru established a new position worth 15,660 shares in ARCA:MDY, giving the stock a 10.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $485.56 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $435.78 per share and a market cap of $17,570,650,000. The stock has returned -12.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

The guru sold out of their 30,725-share investment in NAS:SIMO. Previously, the stock had a 7.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.12 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Silicon Motion Technology Corp traded for a price of $93.47 per share and a market cap of $3,218,903,000. The stock has returned 34.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silicon Motion Technology Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-book ratio of 5.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 15,479-share investment in NYSE:PXD. Previously, the stock had a 7.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $225.99 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $250.54 per share and a market cap of $60,620,404,000. The stock has returned 51.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.