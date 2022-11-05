Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Saturna Capital Corp is an investment management firm based out of Bellingham, Washington. The company was established in 1989 and has grown from its inception to now have locations in Reston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Reno. Saturna Capital Corp is headed by CEO Jane K. Carten and Chairman and CIO Nicholas F. Kaiser and now has 63 employees of which 9 are investment professionals. The company has continually expanded its operations since its establishment and most recently launched its Saturna Sustainable Equity Fund and Saturna Sustainable Bond Fund mutual funds. Saturna Capital Corp conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, allocating its assets in the value stocks of companies. Saturna Capital Corp invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, industrials, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, transports, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s top 10 holdings together make up a quarter of its total allocations and the company has a turnover rate of 16.1%. Saturna Capital Corp holds approximately $4 billion in total assets under management spread across 67 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although the company’s total number of accounts held has not made any significantly changes in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing significantly from $2 billion back in 2010 to almost twice that amount today. Saturna Capital Corp mainly caters to individuals and high net worth individuals, each of which make up over a third of its client base, and also provides services to investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charities, corporations, and pension and profit sharing plans. The company offers a variety of funds including its Amana Developing World, Amana Growth, Sextant Core, and Sextant Growth mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 169 stocks valued at a total of $4,963,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(7.99%), LLY(5.31%), and INTU(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Saturna Capital CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 674,194 shares in NAS:AMD, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.57 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $88.73 per share and a market cap of $143,787,667,000. The stock has returned 9.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 391,200-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

Saturna Capital CORP reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 418,331 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.05.

On 05/11/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $136.81 per share and a market cap of $153,227,200,000. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-book ratio of 11.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 244,700-share investment in NYSE:CSL. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $234.39 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Carlisle Companies Inc traded for a price of $246.77 per share and a market cap of $12,757,629,000. The stock has returned 31.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carlisle Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-book ratio of 4.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 104,470 shares in NAS:LULU, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $325.26 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Lululemon Athletica Inc traded for a price of $302.11 per share and a market cap of $38,675,856,000. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lululemon Athletica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-book ratio of 14.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.93 and a price-sales ratio of 6.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

