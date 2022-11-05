Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of DAVIS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

DAVIS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $2,029,000,000. The top holdings were WAL(8.37%), GPN(7.42%), and SBNY(7.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DAVIS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 400,000-share investment in NYSE:AVB. Previously, the stock had a 4.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $244.2 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, AvalonBay Communities Inc traded for a price of $200.09 per share and a market cap of $27,976,228,000. The stock has returned 7.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AvalonBay Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.78 and a price-sales ratio of 11.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,000,000 shares in NAS:CG, giving the stock a 2.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.88 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, The Carlyle Group Inc traded for a price of $36.46 per share and a market cap of $13,186,365,000. The stock has returned -18.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Carlyle Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 578,750 shares in NYSE:WBS, giving the stock a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.45 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Webster Financial Corp traded for a price of $46.92 per share and a market cap of $8,356,545,000. The stock has returned -13.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Webster Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,250,000-share investment in NYSE:STL. Previously, the stock had a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.16 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Sterling Bancorp traded for a price of $26.29 per share and a market cap of $5,059,123,000. The stock has returned 40.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sterling Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, DAVIS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 313,965 shares of NYSE:WAL for a total holding of 2,050,000. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.18.

On 05/11/2022, Western Alliance Bancorp traded for a price of $75.35 per share and a market cap of $8,159,082,000. The stock has returned -27.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Alliance Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

