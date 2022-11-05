Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP/

HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $792,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.A(13.33%), NVCR(8.47%), and AAPL(6.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP/’s top five trades of the quarter.

HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP/ reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 152,089 shares. The trade had a 6.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/11/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $175.95 per share and a market cap of $512,499,336,000. The stock has returned 14.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-book ratio of 16.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.27 and a price-sales ratio of 16.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP/ bought 85 shares of NYSE:BRK.A for a total holding of 252. The trade had a 4.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $485284.

On 05/11/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $469780.01 per share and a market cap of $689,483,394,000. The stock has returned 7.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP/ reduced their investment in NYSE:SNOW by 35,167 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $259.22.

On 05/11/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $143.76 per share and a market cap of $45,226,897,000. The stock has returned -30.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -61.15 and a price-sales ratio of 36.21.

HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP/ reduced their investment in NYSE:NOW by 11,429 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.75.

On 05/11/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $432.32 per share and a market cap of $86,662,817,000. The stock has returned -11.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 395.73, a price-book ratio of 21.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 117.20 and a price-sales ratio of 14.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP/ bought 118,758 shares of NAS:REGI for a total holding of 170,383. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.15.

On 05/11/2022, Renewable Energy Group Inc traded for a price of $60.93 per share and a market cap of $3,077,411,000. The stock has returned 0.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Renewable Energy Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

