Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Nicholas Investment Partners, LP

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $1,330,000,000. The top holdings were ITCI(2.59%), CHK(2.30%), and ARGX(2.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nicholas Investment Partners, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 223,695-share investment in NYSE:WAL. Previously, the stock had a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.18 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Western Alliance Bancorp traded for a price of $75.35 per share and a market cap of $8,159,082,000. The stock has returned -27.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Alliance Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 314,704 shares in NAS:HQY, giving the stock a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.91 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, HealthEquity Inc traded for a price of $55.99 per share and a market cap of $4,693,179,000. The stock has returned -23.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HealthEquity Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.64 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 239,119-share investment in NAS:ARNA. Previously, the stock had a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.48 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $99.99 per share and a market cap of $6,165,322,000. The stock has returned 29.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 99990.00.

The guru sold out of their 128,125-share investment in NAS:MRTX. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.44 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Mirati Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $55.12 per share and a market cap of $3,060,641,000. The stock has returned -63.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.82 and a price-sales ratio of 39.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 271,527 shares in NYSE:BROS, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.93 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Dutch Bros Inc traded for a price of $40.8 per share and a market cap of $2,187,644,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dutch Bros Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.18 and a price-sales ratio of 7.23.

