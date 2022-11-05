Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 450 stocks valued at a total of $3,145,000,000. The top holdings were IWR(10.52%), SPY(9.56%), and IWM(6.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMG National Trust Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMG National Trust Bank bought 146,210 shares of NYSE:VFC for a total holding of 1,542,104. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.13.

On 05/11/2022, VF Corp traded for a price of $46.45 per share and a market cap of $18,064,482,000. The stock has returned -44.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-book ratio of 4.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

AMG National Trust Bank reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 24,680 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $197.65 per share and a market cap of $534,904,818,000. The stock has returned -38.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, AMG National Trust Bank bought 14,298 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 115,056. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $366.84 per share and a market cap of $248,439,392,000. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a price-book ratio of 4.24.

The guru established a new position worth 109,677 shares in NYSE:HAL, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.29 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $34.3 per share and a market cap of $30,937,775,000. The stock has returned 46.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, AMG National Trust Bank bought 18,051 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 940,269. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.63.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $174.95 per share and a market cap of $51,032,916,000. The stock has returned -21.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

