Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.

NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $843,000,000. The top holdings were ACWI(11.08%), IEFA(10.45%), and IVV(6.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. bought 414,222 shares of ARCA:JAAA for a total holding of 530,650. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.16.

On 05/11/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $49.82 per share and a market cap of $1,387,487,000. The stock has returned 0.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 297,649 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 05/11/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.175 per share and a market cap of $19,011,316,000. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 371,614 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.73.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $34.91 per share and a market cap of $30,755,710,000. The stock has returned 0.89% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.29.

During the quarter, NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. bought 210,123 shares of ARCA:EWC for a total holding of 357,922. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.64.

On 05/11/2022, iShares MSCI Canada ETF traded for a price of $35.16 per share and a market cap of $4,250,845,000. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.17.

During the quarter, NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. bought 78,314 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 240,572. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.76.

On 05/11/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.18 per share and a market cap of $16,450,980,000. The stock has returned -10.27% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

