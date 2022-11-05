Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

40 S. Main Street Memphis, TN 38103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 622 stocks valued at a total of $1,295,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(4.37%), VUG(3.56%), and AMZN(3.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 35,351 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/11/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $399.09 per share and a market cap of $358,634,248,000. The stock has returned -4.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. bought 138,838 shares of BATS:CSM for a total holding of 288,278. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.81.

On 05/11/2022, ProShares Large Cap Core Plus traded for a price of $48.29 per share and a market cap of $465,034,000. The stock has returned -1.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a price-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.19.

B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BOND by 72,011 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.52.

On 05/11/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.8 per share and a market cap of $3,545,782,000. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.99.

The guru sold out of their 366,122-share investment in ARCA:DBC. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.78 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund traded for a price of $26.86 per share and a market cap of $4,399,668,000. The stock has returned 44.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 41,995 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.51 per share and a market cap of $2,500,772,315,000. The stock has returned 17.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-book ratio of 37.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

