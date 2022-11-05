Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The South Dakota Investment Council is a public pension fund that manages the financial assets of the State of South Dakota. The organization is based out of Sioux Falls and was founded in 1971 when the Investment Council was established by the South Dakota Legislature. The laws that govern the operations of the South Dakota Investment Council and the Division of Investment are specified by the South Dakota Codified Laws. There are 8 voting members on its Board with 5 being chosen by the Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council, a bipartisan board composed of members from both houses of the Legislature, and the remaining 3 members being the State Treasurer, the Commissioner of School and Public Lands and a designee of the South Dakota Retirement System Board of Trustees. The responsibilities of the board include appoint and evaluating the State Investment Officer, developing investment policy and establishing asset allocation guidelines, monitoring the implementation of the investment proves, and overseeing the audit process through the Audit Committee. The assets that the South Dakota Investment Council manage includes contributions from the South Dakota Retirement System, the consolidated defined benefit plan for public employees; South Dakota Cement Plant Retirement Fund, the defined benefit retirement plan for the previously state-owned cement plant; South Dakota Cash Flow Fund, the state checking accounts that is comprised of over 250 participating accounts; School & Public Lands Fund; Dakota Cement Trust Fund, established from the net proceeds from the sale of the South Dakota Cement Plant; Education Enhancement Trust Fund; Healthcare Trust Fund; and Higher Education Savings 529 Plan. The council holds over $5 billion in total assets and invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up a fifth of its asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, and energy sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 593 stocks valued at a total of $5,045,000,000. The top holdings were VWO(13.79%), AGG(4.98%), and VTOL(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were South Dakota Investment Council’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,344,500 shares in ARCA:AGG, giving the stock a 4.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.53 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.38 per share and a market cap of $81,770,907,000. The stock has returned -9.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

South Dakota Investment Council reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 1,319,248 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.97 per share and a market cap of $70,154,384,000. The stock has returned -21.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

South Dakota Investment Council reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 349,854 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.51 per share and a market cap of $2,500,772,315,000. The stock has returned 17.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-book ratio of 37.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

South Dakota Investment Council reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 183,079 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/11/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $269.5 per share and a market cap of $2,015,599,431,000. The stock has returned 5.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-book ratio of 12.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.00 and a price-sales ratio of 10.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, South Dakota Investment Council bought 313,849 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 387,041. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/11/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.75 per share and a market cap of $91,195,645,000. The stock has returned -68.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

