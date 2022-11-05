Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Barry Investment Advisors, LLC

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $377,000,000. The top holdings were TOTL(6.64%), VTIP(6.22%), and FNDF(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barry Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 156,682 shares in ARCA:FHLC, giving the stock a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.48 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF traded for a price of $59.58 per share and a market cap of $2,728,764,000. The stock has returned -3.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a price-book ratio of 4.82.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NGG by 117,286 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.69.

On 05/11/2022, National Grid PLC traded for a price of $73.27 per share and a market cap of $53,437,276,000. The stock has returned 17.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Grid PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 137.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 176,587 shares in NAS:SONO, giving the stock a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.59 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Sonos Inc traded for a price of $20.8 per share and a market cap of $2,654,259,000. The stock has returned -46.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonos Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 3.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 15,360 shares in NYSE:HD, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $347.27 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $291.16 per share and a market cap of $300,874,752,000. The stock has returned -10.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 43,978 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 05/11/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.04 per share and a market cap of $23,492,016,000. The stock has returned -3.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

