Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC

FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $48,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.A(42.62%), WY(23.12%), and IWB(16.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 3,500 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.21.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $219.54 per share and a market cap of $26,992,444,000. The stock has returned -6.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a price-book ratio of 4.05.

The guru established a new position worth 2,022 shares in ARCA:XOP, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.77 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $127.86 per share and a market cap of $5,012,112,000. The stock has returned 49.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.17.

The guru established a new position worth 986 shares in ARCA:VTI, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.27 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $199.05 per share and a market cap of $256,176,307,000. The stock has returned -8.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.88.

The guru sold out of their 152-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $323.34 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $312.53 per share and a market cap of $690,617,276,000. The stock has returned 7.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC bought 91 shares of NAS:PCH for a total holding of 112,182. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.59.

On 05/11/2022, PotlatchDeltic Corp traded for a price of $53.26 per share and a market cap of $3,694,769,000. The stock has returned -6.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PotlatchDeltic Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

