Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Searle & Co.

Searle & Co. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

333 Greenwich Ave. Greenwich, CT 06830

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 154 stocks valued at a total of $271,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(7.35%), MSFT(3.85%), and BAC(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Searle & Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 45,200-share investment in NYSE:IRM. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.51 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Iron Mountain Inc traded for a price of $51.5 per share and a market cap of $14,963,919,000. The stock has returned 34.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-book ratio of 19.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 9,050 shares in NYSE:BG, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.32 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Bunge Ltd traded for a price of $110.33 per share and a market cap of $16,740,573,000. The stock has returned 20.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bunge Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,250 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.54 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.71 per share and a market cap of $18,282,180,000. The stock has returned -16.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 6,990-share investment in NYSE:NEM. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.53 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $68.27 per share and a market cap of $54,182,563,000. The stock has returned 5.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Searle & Co. bought 3,025 shares of NYSE:IFF for a total holding of 29,999. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.04.

On 05/11/2022, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $125.5 per share and a market cap of $31,970,463,000. The stock has returned -16.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 124.27, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

