Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

349 Main Street Pleasanton, CA 94566

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $612,000,000. The top holdings were NVDA(3.84%), AAPL(3.75%), and GOOG(3.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RPG Investment Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 31,178 shares in NAS:ISRG, giving the stock a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $292.21 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $211.39 per share and a market cap of $75,879,818,000. The stock has returned -26.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.65 and a price-sales ratio of 13.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 56,425-share investment in NYSE:ABBV. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.09 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $152.09 per share and a market cap of $268,759,772,000. The stock has returned 35.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-book ratio of 16.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 168,751-share investment in NYSE:WPM. Previously, the stock had a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.42 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp traded for a price of $41.64 per share and a market cap of $18,928,062,000. The stock has returned -1.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.06 and a price-sales ratio of 16.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 78,958-share investment in NYSE:LDOS. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.28 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Leidos Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.23 per share and a market cap of $13,834,304,000. The stock has returned -3.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leidos Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 114,130-share investment in NYSE:C. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.89 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $48.75 per share and a market cap of $94,667,626,000. The stock has returned -30.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-book ratio of 0.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.