Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $301,000,000. The top holdings were FNDX(15.31%), MOAT(12.83%), and SCHG(12.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. bought 247,381 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 487,466. The trade had a 6.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 05/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.37 per share and a market cap of $13,639,482,000. The stock has returned -11.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a price-book ratio of 9.11.

During the quarter, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. bought 24,139 shares of ARCA:GSIE for a total holding of 852,459. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.22.

On 05/11/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $29.15 per share and a market cap of $2,821,720,000. The stock has returned -15.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

During the quarter, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. bought 8,067 shares of BATS:MOAT for a total holding of 516,085. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.69.

On 05/11/2022, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $66.34 per share and a market cap of $6,514,588,000. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a price-book ratio of 4.34.

During the quarter, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. bought 6,010 shares of ARCA:GSLC for a total holding of 369,713. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.04.

On 05/11/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $79.16 per share and a market cap of $12,206,472,000. The stock has returned -4.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a price-book ratio of 4.09.

During the quarter, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. bought 16,283 shares of ARCA:FNDE for a total holding of 462,145. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.5.

On 05/11/2022, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company traded for a price of $26.37 per share and a market cap of $4,485,537,000. The stock has returned -14.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company has a price-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.03.

