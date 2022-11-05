Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC

MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $711,000,000. The top holdings were FOCS(3.50%), SWCH(2.86%), and CNS(2.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC bought 89,864 shares of NAS:SLAB for a total holding of 125,025. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 05/11/2022, Silicon Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $139.28 per share and a market cap of $5,094,944,000. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silicon Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.78 and a price-sales ratio of 7.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 276,997-share investment in NAS:PUBM. Previously, the stock had a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.66 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, PubMatic Inc traded for a price of $19.45 per share and a market cap of $1,012,353,000. The stock has returned -57.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PubMatic Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The guru established a new position worth 63,423 shares in NYSE:CPK, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.48 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Chesapeake Utilities Corp traded for a price of $125.57 per share and a market cap of $2,226,022,000. The stock has returned 8.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Utilities Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC bought 181,168 shares of NAS:FOCS for a total holding of 543,625. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.3.

On 05/11/2022, Focus Financial Partners Inc traded for a price of $35 per share and a market cap of $2,287,683,000. The stock has returned -27.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Focus Financial Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 93,587-share investment in NAS:ARVN. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.16 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Arvinas Inc traded for a price of $42.31 per share and a market cap of $2,249,452,000. The stock has returned -39.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arvinas Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.24 and a price-sales ratio of 31.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

