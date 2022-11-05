Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Probity Advisors, Inc.

Probity Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 187 stocks valued at a total of $485,000,000. The top holdings were IVE(10.03%), IVW(8.65%), and IJS(6.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Probity Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Probity Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:DGRO by 75,471 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.16.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.86 per share and a market cap of $22,484,369,000. The stock has returned -0.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Probity Advisors, Inc. bought 17,729 shares of ARCA:IVE for a total holding of 312,222. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.24.

On 05/11/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $144.5 per share and a market cap of $24,044,800,000. The stock has returned -1.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.84.

During the quarter, Probity Advisors, Inc. bought 51,011 shares of NAS:SLQD for a total holding of 571,859. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.94.

On 05/11/2022, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E traded for a price of $48.75 per share and a market cap of $2,400,938,000. The stock has returned -4.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Probity Advisors, Inc. bought 21,471 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 548,767. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.01.

On 05/11/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $64.17 per share and a market cap of $29,861,510,000. The stock has returned -7.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a price-book ratio of 8.24.

During the quarter, Probity Advisors, Inc. bought 15,800 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 188,997. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.17.

On 05/11/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $89 per share and a market cap of $14,809,600,000. The stock has returned -17.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

