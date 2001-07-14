The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (“Singularity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGLY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 5, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that “Singularity’s CEO, Yang Jie, is a fugitive on the run from Chinese authorities for running an alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme that lured in over 20,000 victims” and “fled to the U.S. while at least 28 other individuals involved in the case were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 6 months to 15 years.” Furthermore, the report stated that ““Singularity’s massive [cryptocurrency] mining rig deal appears to be a brazen undisclosed related party deal” and that “[w]e see little evidence that Singularity’s ‘proprietary’ crypto mining rigs ever existed in the first place. The photos and descriptions of Singularity’s miners match precisely with another brand called KOI Miner.”

On this news, Singularity’s stock fell $1.95, or 28.9%, to close at $4.80 per share on May 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Singularity securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

